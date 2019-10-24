Menu

Canada

Cyclist injured in Saskatoon hit and run

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:12 pm
Saskatoon police say a vehicle hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into another parked vehicle, which then struck two cyclists.
Saskatoon police say a vehicle hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into another parked vehicle, which then struck two cyclists. Nicole Stillger / Global News

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a parked car in a hit and run, Saskatoon police said.

The collision happened Wednesday evening on 12th Street West near Avenue N South when a westbound vehicle struck a parked vehicle.

The parked vehicle was then pushed into another parked vehicle, which hit two cyclists, police said.

One cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said the cyclist has since been released.

Witnesses reported four people running away from the crash.

A police dog was able to track down one of the suspects, officials said.

Police said charges have yet to be laid as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

