Cyclist injured in Saskatoon hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a parked car in a hit and run, Saskatoon police said.

The collision happened Wednesday evening on 12th Street West near Avenue N South when a westbound vehicle struck a parked vehicle.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid after crash knocks out power to parts of Saskatoon

The parked vehicle was then pushed into another parked vehicle, which hit two cyclists, police said.

One cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said the cyclist has since been released.

Witnesses reported four people running away from the crash.

A police dog was able to track down one of the suspects, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said charges have yet to be laid as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:48 Bike safety advocate worried about proposed change to Saskatoon bylaw Bike safety advocate worried about proposed change to Saskatoon bylaw