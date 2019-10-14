One dead after crash in RM of Birch Hills, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Parkland Ambulance says one person died following a motor vehicle collision on the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Paramedics were called to the crash in the rural municipality (RM) of Birch Hills at roughly 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: 1 dead in Highway 17 crash near Lloydminster

One man was pronounced dead at the scene near Coxby Road. His name and age were not released.

Paramedics cared for another man with injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, a Parkland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The RM of Birch Hills is located 33 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, Sask., and 59 km northwest of Melfort, according to its website.

1:25 $706M budgeted for Saskatchewan’s highways and roads in 2019-20 $706M budgeted for Saskatchewan’s highways and roads in 2019-20

Story continues below advertisement