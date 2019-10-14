Menu

Canada

One dead after crash in RM of Birch Hills, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 3:03 pm
One man is dead after a motor vehicle collision in the RM of Birch Hills on the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Graphic / Global News

Parkland Ambulance says one person died following a motor vehicle collision on the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Paramedics were called to the crash in the rural municipality (RM) of Birch Hills at roughly 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: 1 dead in Highway 17 crash near Lloydminster

One man was pronounced dead at the scene near Coxby Road. His name and age were not released.

Paramedics cared for another man with injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition, a Parkland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The RM of Birch Hills is located 33 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, Sask., and 59 km northwest of Melfort, according to its website.

