Man dies in collision with train near Unity, Sask.

A man has died after a fatal car collision with a train in west-central Saskatchewan.

The crash took place along Highway 21 near the Highway 14 intersection close to Unity, Sask., on Monday around 4:50 p.m.

RCMP said the man was driving an SUV at highway speeds north on Highway 21 when he collided with a westbound train.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Mounties aren’t releasing his name or age, but said his family has been notified.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Unity is approximately 195 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

