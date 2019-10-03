Menu

Canada

Man dies in collision with train near Unity, Sask.

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 2:52 pm
RCMP said one man has died after his SUV collided with a train near Unity, Sask.
RCMP said one man has died after his SUV collided with a train near Unity, Sask. Global News File

A man has died after a fatal car collision with a train in west-central Saskatchewan.

The crash took place along Highway 21 near the Highway 14 intersection close to Unity, Sask., on Monday around 4:50 p.m.

READ MORE: 2-vehicle collision near Osler, Sask. leaves 1 dead: RCMP

RCMP said the man was driving an SUV at highway speeds north on Highway 21 when he collided with a westbound train.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Mounties aren’t releasing his name or age, but said his family has been notified.

READ MORE: Boy seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Battleford: RCMP

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Unity is approximately 195 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

