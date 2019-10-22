Menu

Crash knocks out power to parts of Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:56 am
Saskatoon police said a vehicle hit a meridian and a power pole at 8th Street and Boychuk Drive, bringing down power lines.
Saskatoon police said a vehicle hit a meridian and a power pole at 8th Street and Boychuk Drive, bringing down power lines. File / Global News

Parts of Saskatoon were plunged into darkness after a collision Monday night.

Saskatoon police said a vehicle hit a meridian and a power pole at 8th Street and Boychuk Drive, bringing down power lines and knocking out power in Briarwood and surrounding areas.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating third suspicious fire in two days

SaskPower was reporting at 11:22 p.m. that several neighourhoods were without power, and had no estimate on when power would be restored.

Story continues below advertisement

Boychuk from 8th Street to Briarwood Road is completely closed to traffic as crews work to restore power.

Police said charges are pending against a man who initially fled from the scene as officers continue to investigate.

