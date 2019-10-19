Overnight Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Three fires in the city on Saturday morning are being investigated by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 2 a.m. for two fires in an alleyway behind houses on Bell Crescent, in the Nutana Park neighbourhood.

Fire officials said a shed and fence behind one house was alight and a second shed just a few houses down was also on fire.

A third fire occurred on Whitney Avenue South shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said in a statement that crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single car garage and threatening nearby power lines and fences.

Damages have been estimated at $20,000.

All fires remain under investigation.