Overnight Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

Three fires in the city on Saturday morning are being investigated by the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 2 a.m. for two fires in an alleyway behind houses on Bell Crescent, in the Nutana Park neighbourhood.
Fire officials said a shed and fence behind one house was alight and a second shed just a few houses down was also on fire.
A third fire occurred on Whitney Avenue South shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Fire officials said in a statement that crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single car garage and threatening nearby power lines and fences.
Damages have been estimated at $20,000.
All fires remain under investigation.
