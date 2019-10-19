Menu

Canada

Overnight Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 2:36 pm
The damage on a shed on Bell Crescent left by a fire that is under investigation.
The damage on a shed on Bell Crescent left by a fire that is under investigation. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Three fires in the city on Saturday morning are being investigated by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 2 a.m. for two fires in an alleyway behind houses on Bell Crescent, in the Nutana Park neighbourhood.

Fire officials said a shed and fence behind one house was alight and a second shed just a few houses down was also on fire.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Fire Department battle garage fire

A third fire occurred on Whitney Avenue South shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said in a statement that crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single car garage and threatening nearby power lines and fences.

Damages have been estimated at $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

All fires remain under investigation.

National Fire Prevention Week
National Fire Prevention Week
