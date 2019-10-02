Menu

Canada

2-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster closes Highway 17

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 12:42 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 12:43 pm
A second person has died after a two-vehicle collision last week near Lloydminster, Sask.
Highway 17 traffic was re-routed after a two-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster on Wednesday morning. Google Maps

Police say one person has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision roughly eight kilometres south of Lloydminster on Wednesday.

The crash on Highway 17 was reported to Maidstone RCMP at around 7 a.m.

An eastbound half-ton GMC truck collided with a southbound five-ton commercial box truck, according to police.

The man who was driving the GMC truck was taken to hospital in Lloydminster. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other driver was not injured, police said.

Police said Highway 17 will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Traffic is currently being re-routed.

Story continues below advertisement
