2-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster closes Highway 17

Police say one person has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision roughly eight kilometres south of Lloydminster on Wednesday.

The crash on Highway 17 was reported to Maidstone RCMP at around 7 a.m.

An eastbound half-ton GMC truck collided with a southbound five-ton commercial box truck, according to police.

The man who was driving the GMC truck was taken to hospital in Lloydminster. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other driver was not injured, police said.

Police said Highway 17 will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Traffic is currently being re-routed.

