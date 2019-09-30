Man dead after being struck by taxi in La Ronge, Sask.: RCMP

A man in northern Saskatchewan is dead after being struck by a taxi, according to police.

La Ronge RCMP said the fatal collision happened Saturday night on Highway 2 near the bingo hall in the community.

Police said a southbound taxi struck a man walking on the highway.

The 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was declared dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police, a forensic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service carried out their investigation.

No charges have been laid, and police said they continue to investigate.

La Ronge is roughly 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

