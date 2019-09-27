Canada
September 27, 2019 4:02 pm

Cube van hauling chemicals, semi involved in Highway 11 collision

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the collision between a cube van and a semi created a large debris field.

Brittney Matejka / Global News
A cube van hauling chemicals and a semi collided on the outskirts of Saskatoon on Friday morning, spreading debris over a large area.

Warman Fire and Rescue said the crash happened on Highway 11 just west of Wanuskewin Road.

The Saskatoon Fire Department dispatched its hazmat unit, along with other crews.

Firefighters said a semi tractor-trailer collided with the rear-end of a cube van, which was carrying five 45-gallon barrels of acetone, fire department officials said.

The collision created a significantly large debris field, but hazmat crews determined none of the barrels were leaking and there were no environmental impacts.

Officials said there were no serious injuries.

