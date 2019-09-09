Fatal motorcycle crash in North Dakota leaves Sask. man dead

A Saskatchewan man has been killed a motorcycle crash in the U.S., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

He was travelling southbound at approximately 112 km/h on a 2000 Harley Davidson with a group of motorcycles on Highway 85 at 3:21 p.m. CT on Sept. 8. The motorcyclist was on his way from Regina to Sturgis, S.D.

Witness statements indicate a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline, the motorcyclist swerved to miss it and then he lost control roughly two kilometres south of Grassy Butte, N.D.

The motorcycle tipped to the ground and the driver was ejected, according to officials.

The 55-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released, but officials said he was from Warman, Sask.

A helmet was in use, according to officials.

Road and weather conditions in McKenzie County were good at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

No charges have been laid but the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.