Canada
September 30, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated: September 30, 2019 2:01 pm

Semi-pedestrian collision in Stoughton, Sask. leaves woman dead

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

RCMP said they were called to a gas station in Stoughton, Sask., for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a semi.

File / Global News
A A

A woman is dead in Stoughton, Sask., after being struck by a semi Monday morning.

Weyburn RCMP said they were called to a gas station in the community at around 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a semi-truck.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges after man killed in northern Sask.

The woman was declared dead and police said the semi-truck reported to have been involved has been stopped.

The Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstruction unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving in head-on Ring Road crash

Police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Stoughton is roughly 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.

WATCH (August 2019): Three people killed in Alberta crash were from Saskatoon

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Pedestrian Collision
Sask RCMP
Semi
Stoughton
Stoughton Saskatchewan
Weyburn RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.