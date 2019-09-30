Semi-pedestrian collision in Stoughton, Sask. leaves woman dead

A woman is dead in Stoughton, Sask., after being struck by a semi Monday morning.

Weyburn RCMP said they were called to a gas station in the community at around 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a semi-truck.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges after man killed in northern Sask.

The woman was declared dead and police said the semi-truck reported to have been involved has been stopped.

The Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstruction unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving in head-on Ring Road crash

Police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Stoughton is roughly 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.

WATCH (August 2019): Three people killed in Alberta crash were from Saskatoon