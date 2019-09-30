Semi-pedestrian collision in Stoughton, Sask. leaves woman dead
A woman is dead in Stoughton, Sask., after being struck by a semi Monday morning.
Weyburn RCMP said they were called to a gas station in the community at around 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a semi-truck.
The woman was declared dead and police said the semi-truck reported to have been involved has been stopped.
The Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstruction unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.
Police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.
Stoughton is roughly 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.
