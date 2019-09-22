Man charged with impaired driving in head-on Ring Road crash

A 31-year-old Regina man is charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm following a head-on collision on Ring Road early Saturday, according to police.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at around 3 a.m. It involved a semi and a pickup truck, which was driving the wrong way.

READ MORE: Head-on Ring Road collision sends 1 to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

The driver of the pickup truck, Kraig Skoye, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He is the person now facing the impaired driving charge.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 38-year-old man from Calgary, was also taken to hospital for injuries.

READ MORE: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert, Sask.

A collision reconstructionist investigated the collision.

The lanes heading eastbound and westbound were shut down for a period of time but all lanes were fully reopened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Skoye was released on a justice of the peace undertaking to appear in court on Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m.