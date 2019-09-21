Canada
Head-on Ring Road collision sends 1 to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

A head-on collision involving a semi and a pickup truck closed down the westbound lanes of Ring Road early Saturday morning.

One person is suffering what Regina police are calling “serious” injuries following a collision on Ring Road early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Ring Road near the Wascana Parkway exit at 2:55 a.m. for a report of a head-on collision involving a semi and a pickup truck.

EMS transported the driver of the pickup truck to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene of the collision involving a semi and pickup truck on Ring Road near the Wascana Parkway exit.

The driver of the semi was also transported to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say an initial investigation has shown that the pickup truck was driving in the wrong lanes, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and collision reconstructionists have been called to the scene.

