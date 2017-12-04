Two people injured after collision on Ring Road

Two people were sent to hospital on Monday morning after a collision on Ring Road.

Regina police were called to the area of Ross Avenue and Ring Road where a Honda Civic hit a courier truck. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Once police arrived, there was already a man trying to speak with the female passenger of the vehicle. Another man came up to the officer and identified himself as an off-duty firefighter.

Neither the driver-side or passenger doors of the Civic could be opened. An officer used his baton to break the rear window of the car, and with help from the other men, stabilized the occupants until Regina Fire and Protective Services and EMS could extract them and get them into ambulances.

It is unknown how severe the injuries are to the 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from the Civic.

Early investigation indicates that the Honda Civic was heading northbound when it crossed the ditch and collided with the courier truck, which was in the southbound lanes. It is still not known how the Civic lost control.

The driver of the courier truck did not need to go to hospital.