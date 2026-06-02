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Canada

Amazon caused breakdown of 1st contract talks at B.C. unionized fulfilment centre: mediator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2026 9:19 am
1 min read
A Canadian flag flies outside Amazon's YVR2 fulfillment centre, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 11, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canadian flag flies outside Amazon's YVR2 fulfillment centre, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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An independent mediator has found online retail giant Amazon responsible for the breakdown of first-contract bargaining at YVR2, its only unionized fulfilment centre in British Columbia.

The union representing the workers in Delta says the mediator recommended the dispute be resolved through binding mediation-arbitration.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the company blocked workers “at every turn,” including at the bargaining table.

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Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson says collective bargaining for a first contract is “complex,” adding that the company has participated in good faith throughout the process and will continue to do so.

The union says a report that was filed by the mediator with the B.C. Labour Relations Board found Amazon demanded the union permanently waive any right to challenge how hard and fast workers are required to work and told the mediator it would “never” move from that position.

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It says the company also withheld wage proposals until April, despite the mediator asking it to table one.

“The mediator found both failures were unreasonable and that Amazon’s conduct materially caused the bargaining impasse,” Unifor said in a news release.

The update comes after the B.C. Labour Relations Board found in February that Amazon violated the province’s labour code by giving workers at most of its facilities scheduled pay increases, but leaving out unionized warehouse employees in Delta.

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