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Canada

Giant Canadian flag seen on Grouse Mountain, but mystery surrounds it

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 6:44 pm
1 min read
Drive BC posted this photo of the giant Canadian flag as seen from the Alex Fraser Bridge traffic camera. View image in full screen
Drive BC posted this photo of the giant Canadian flag as seen from the Alex Fraser Bridge traffic camera. Drive BC
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People are talking online about a giant flag that has appeared on Grouse Mountain on the North Shore.

The giant Canadian flag can be seen on The Cut ski run on the mountain and seemingly just appeared there at some point on Tuesday.

Global News reached out to Grouse Mountain for more details, but all they will say is that an announcement is coming on Wednesday morning and to stay tuned.

“Trust me… it’s worth the wait!” a spokesperson said in an email statement.

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