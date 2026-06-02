Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta heavy rain will taper off to showers Tuesday: Environment Canada

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 10:17 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Town of Banff monitors flood risk as water levels rise'
Town of Banff monitors flood risk as water levels rise
WATCH: Town of Banff monitors flood risk as water levels rise
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Heavy rainfall that has drenched several parts of Alberta since the weekend will transition to showers Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s yellow warning for rainfall remains in effect for regions like Calgary and Edmonton, advising that an additional five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall throughout the day.

This is on top of the 40 to 120 millimetres of rain that has already been reported across the province since Saturday evening, the federal weather agency said. A few localized amounts of 135 millimetres of rain in southwestern Alberta have been reported as well.

The Alberta River Forecast Centre continues to advise of high streamflows in several waterways, and a flood watch is still in place for the Bow River and Pipestone River near Lake Louise.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said on its website that water levels are high due to snowmelt. Low-lying trails and picnic areas near the Lake Louise Visitor’s Centre have been impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, the town of Banff closed playgrounds, bench spots and low-lying trails due to overflow and pooling. Sports fields have also been closed to help protect the turf.

“We have deployed our dam device and we have not yet had the need to fill it, but that has been deployed in an effort to be able to protect a couple of museums that we have, as well as residential areas,” Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno told Global News on Monday.

“We haven’t had to deploy that yet. And of course, there’s been sandbagging in these low-lying areas. ”

Although a flood warning hasn’t been issued, DiManno is urging both locals and visitors to take caution.

“Please stay away from the riverbank as conditions can change and the river line is changing rapidly as well,” she said.

Environment Canada is also warning drivers not to pass through flooded roadways and to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“Once the sun comes out, things dry up just as quickly. So, we’re really looking forward to some sunnier days ahead. We would ask visitors to plan ahead when they come to Banff this summer,” DiManno said.

— with files from Bella Finn

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices