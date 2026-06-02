Alberta heavy rain will taper off to showers Tuesday: Environment Canada

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Heavy rainfall that has drenched several parts of Alberta since the weekend will transition to showers Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s yellow warning for rainfall remains in effect for regions like Calgary and Edmonton, advising that an additional five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall throughout the day.

This is on top of the 40 to 120 millimetres of rain that has already been reported across the province since Saturday evening, the federal weather agency said. A few localized amounts of 135 millimetres of rain in southwestern Alberta have been reported as well.

The Alberta River Forecast Centre continues to advise of high streamflows in several waterways, and a flood watch is still in place for the Bow River and Pipestone River near Lake Louise.

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It said on its website that water levels are high due to snowmelt. Low-lying trails and picnic areas near the Lake Louise Visitor’s Centre have been impacted.

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Over the weekend, the town of Banff closed playgrounds, bench spots and low-lying trails due to overflow and pooling. Sports fields have also been closed to help protect the turf.

“We have deployed our dam device and we have not yet had the need to fill it, but that has been deployed in an effort to be able to protect a couple of museums that we have, as well as residential areas,” Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno told Global News on Monday.

“We haven’t had to deploy that yet. And of course, there’s been sandbagging in these low-lying areas. ”

Although a flood warning hasn’t been issued, DiManno is urging both locals and visitors to take caution.

“Please stay away from the riverbank as conditions can change and the river line is changing rapidly as well,” she said.

Environment Canada is also warning drivers not to pass through flooded roadways and to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“Once the sun comes out, things dry up just as quickly. So, we’re really looking forward to some sunnier days ahead. We would ask visitors to plan ahead when they come to Banff this summer,” DiManno said.

— with files from Bella Finn