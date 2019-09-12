RCMP investigating Albert Street overpass damage

Signs on Ring Road advise motorists to “use caution,” while driving under the Albert Street Bridge heading northbound.

The underside of the overpass is damaged, along with cracks in other areas. The height restriction on the overpass is 4.7 metres.

RCMP said they’re investigating the damage, which they say was caused by a vehicle driving under it on either Friday or Saturday.

No one has come forward to say they caused the damage.

Part of the northbound lane, where most of the damage occurred, was closed.

The Ministry of Highways said work to repair the damage is expected to start at the end of the month and will last three weeks.

Damage to the bridge is estimated at $150,000.