September 12, 2019 2:55 pm

RCMP investigating Albert Street overpass damage

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are investigating damage on the Albert Street overpass and are advising drivers to use caution until it gets fixed.

Signs on Ring Road advise motorists to “use caution,” while driving under the Albert Street Bridge heading northbound.

The underside of the overpass is damaged, along with cracks in other areas. The height restriction on the overpass is 4.7 metres.

RCMP said they’re investigating the damage, which they say was caused by a vehicle driving under it on either Friday or Saturday.

Drivers are asked to use caution as they drive under the Albert Street Bridge as the bridge was damaged by a vehicle on Friday or Saturday.

No one has come forward to say they caused the damage.

Part of the northbound lane, where most of the damage occurred, was closed.

The Ministry of Highways said work to repair the damage is expected to start at the end of the month and will last three weeks.

Damage to the bridge is estimated at $150,000.

