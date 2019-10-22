‘These representatives know our city well’: London mayor reacts to federal election results

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Ed Holder says London’s members of Parliament know the city well and will advocate for local residents.

Monday night’s election saw three of four candidates re-elected in the region, with the only new face being Lindsay Mathyssen in London-Fanshawe — though that seat remains New Democrat.

Liberal Peter Fragiskatos was re-elected in London North Centre, Liberal Kate Young was re-elected in London West and Conservative Karen Vecchio held on to Elgin-Middlesex-London.

“The good thing for London is that these representatives know our city well and I’ve had a strong, positive working relationship with them,” Holder said during an appearance on London Live with Mike Stubbs on Tuesday.

“I know Lindsay Mathyssen and I’m confident we’ll have that same relationship as well.”

Mayor Holder, who was a Conservative MP for London West from 2008 to 2015, added that he’s willing and able to work with the minority federal government to address the city’s needs.

“Look, I’ve worked as a member of Parliament in minority and majority government. Minority government can certainly work and that’s the will of the people and from our standpoint, we’re quite prepared to do that.”

Holder cited affordable housing, supporting London’s most vulnerable, and transit investments as major issues that require co-operation between different levels of government.

