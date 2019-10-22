Menu

Canada

Liberal Peter Fragiskatos wins second term in London North Centre

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:33 am
The Liberal's Peter Fragiskatos and wife Katy Boychut celebrated his big win at Beertown with volunteers and supporters on Monday night,.
Liberal Peter Fragiskatos will represent the riding of London North Centre for a second term, Global News has declared.

With 200 of 238 polls reporting, Fragiskatos had captured 42.3 per cent of the votes.

“I’m going to continue to fight for this city like I always have,” he said at his victory party Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Fragiskatos thanked his dedicated volunteers and supporters during his victory speech, but got teary-eyed when he gave a special thanks to his family.

“Our family came here in search of a better life, and we didn’t [know] this was going to be the outcome.”

READ MORE: Global News projects Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form minority government

Fragiskatos’ re-election continues the Liberal’s long-time prominence in the riding. Since its creation in 1996, only one Conservative has represented the riding — Susan Truppe from 2011 until 2015.

Canada's campaign: A look back at the past 40 days
READ MORE: What the parties have said about working with a Liberal minority government

Federal Election 2019: What past election results can reveal about this year's outcome
Federal Election 2019: What past election results can reveal about this year’s outcome

The NDP’s Dirka Prout came in second place with 23.9 per cent support, followed by Conservative candidate Sarah Bokhari with 23.8 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals are projected to form a minority government. As of 1 a.m. ET, the party was leading or elected in 155 seats.

