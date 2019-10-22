Liberal Peter Fragiskatos wins second term in London North Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Peter Fragiskatos will represent the riding of London North Centre for a second term, Global News has declared.

With 200 of 238 polls reporting, Fragiskatos had captured 42.3 per cent of the votes.

“I’m going to continue to fight for this city like I always have,” he said at his victory party Monday night.

THIS JUST IN: @pfragiskatos is elected as MP of London North Centre for the second time in a row. Supporters gather here at Beertown to celebrate. #LdnOnt #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/3TotlcdKqr — Kelly Wang (@_KellyWang_) October 22, 2019

Fragiskatos thanked his dedicated volunteers and supporters during his victory speech, but got teary-eyed when he gave a special thanks to his family.

“Our family came here in search of a better life, and we didn’t [know] this was going to be the outcome.”

Fragiskatos’ re-election continues the Liberal’s long-time prominence in the riding. Since its creation in 1996, only one Conservative has represented the riding — Susan Truppe from 2011 until 2015.

The NDP’s Dirka Prout came in second place with 23.9 per cent support, followed by Conservative candidate Sarah Bokhari with 23.8 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals are projected to form a minority government. As of 1 a.m. ET, the party was leading or elected in 155 seats.