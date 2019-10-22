Family dynasty established after consecutive Mathyssen win in London-Fanshawe

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has declared NDP candidate Lindsay Mathyssen the winner in the riding of London-Fanshawe.

Mathyssen replaces her mother, Irene, who held the riding since 2006.

The NDP win is the longest the riding has seen since its inception in 1997.

The results for London-Fanshawe are in.@LMathys has won the riding and taken over from @irenemathyssen. The New Democrat shares kind words for her mother, who has held the riding for the NDP since 2006 #LdnOnt #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/srynNGhHhA — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) October 22, 2019

“I certainly knew that I had really, really big shoes to fill,” said Mathyssen,

While she continues her mother’s legacy in London-Fanshawe, Mathyssen prefers to have the spotlight placed elsewhere.

“It’s not about my mom, it’s not about me, it’s about ensuring that people have what they need here.”

The elder Mathyssen told Global News that she had many worries when she first considered retiring from politics.

“When Lindsay stepped up and said that she wanted to continue the work that I had started here, I was so relieved,” the elder Mathyssen said.

While voters were dealt a pool of federal rookies, Mathyssen was joined by other familiar names in the race for London-Fanshawe.

Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst took an unpaid leave from city council in order to campaign for the Conservatives, while London’s former Poet Laureate, Tom Cull, campaigned for the Greens.

Other options for London-Fanshawe included Liberal candidate Mohamed Hammoud. Bela Kosoian represented the newly-formed People’s Party of Canada.

There is still some time before Canada’s new members of parliament are sworn-in.

As for the future of London-Fanshawe, the elder Mathyssen says hope is on the horizon.

“She’s going to do things for this community that are incredible and I’m just so very happy.”