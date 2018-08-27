London-Fanshawe MP Irene Mathyssen announces retirement from politics

A long-time NDP MP and former MPP is announcing her retirement.

Irene Mathyssen, who represents London-Fanshawe, says she won’t be seeking a fifth term in Parliament.

“It has been my distinct honour and pride to serve this community,” Mathyssen said in a statement.

“I am grateful to the people of London who have placed their trust in me and given me the opportunity to champion so many progressive causes over the years.”

Mathyssen was first elected as a representative for Middlesex in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in 1990. She was defeated in the 1995, finishing third in the provincial election behind Liberal’s Doug Reycraft and winner Progressive Conservative Bruce Smith.

Mathyseen didn’t win another election until 2006, when she was elected the federal MP for London-Fanshawe. She held onto that post for three elections after that.

In her statement, she says the work of the NDP is not yet done and that she plans to stay active to create a “stronger, more inclusive, and fair society.”

“I have every confidence in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and my local NDP community to carry that vision forward, and I look forward to the opportunities the future holds.”