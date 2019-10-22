Lethbridge police investigate attempted abduction of 9-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating an attempted child abduction that was reported on Monday.

Police were called to a home on Mount Sunburst Place West at around 4:30 p.m. after a nine-year-old boy said a man followed him into an alley and grabbed his hand.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the boy pulled away and ran home.

Investigators canvassed the area with the K9 unit but were unable to locate a suspect.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after Lethbridge girl reported 2 attempted abductions

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and possibly had a skull tattoo on his left arm.

The incident happened in the same area as another attempted child abduction that was reported to Lethbridge police earlier in the month.

Story continues below advertisement

In that incident, police were called to Mount Sunburst Way, just a few blocks away, after a seven-year-old girl complained a man tried to grab her through her backyard fence.

While investigating, the same girl told police she had previously been chased by a man who tried to grab her by the arm while she was walking home from school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.