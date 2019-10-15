Investigation underway after Lethbridge girl reported 2 attempted abductions

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge are looking to the public for information after a young girl reported to them that a man tried to abduct her on two separate occasions.

On Monday, three girls — aged six, seven and eight — were playing in their backyard when the seven-year-old started screaming for the others to get into the house. The girl reported that a man had approached the fence and tried to grab her.

Police were called and the girl told them that a man had also chased her and tried to grab her by the arm as she was walking home from school on Oct. 9. That incident had not been reported to police after it occurred.

Police searched the area with the K9 team after the second instance but did not locate the man.

The girl describes the man she saw in both instances as having dark hair, a thin build with a tattoo on his right wrist and a gold ring with a diamond on his right hand. Police said the man was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.