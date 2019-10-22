Conservative Pierre Poilievre narrowly defeats Liberal opponent to secure Carleton for Tories

Send this page to someone via email

Former Conservative cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre has been re-elected to his riding of Carleton, having narrowly defeated his Liberal opponent Chris Rodgers on Monday evening, capturing 46.1 per cent of the vote with 212 of 225 polls reporting. READ MORE: Canada election results: Carleton

Under former prime minister Stephen Harper, Poiliever served as minister of state for democratic reform from 2013 to 2015 and as minister of employment and social development in 2015.

Most recently, Poilievre acted as the party’s finance critic.

A dogged, potent parliamentary critic, Poilievre has spent the last four years rankling the Liberal government. He’s pushed it on everything from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s broken pledge to balance the budget, to contentious tax changes, to the ethical controversies that have encircled its most senior figures.

Poilievre has been a member of Parliament since 2004.

Poilievre won the seat during the 2015 election, narrowly defeating his Liberal opponent Chris Rodgers, by capturing 46 per cent of the vote.

The riding has been a Conservative stronghold. The party has won the seat in all elections since 1867 except for one.

However, in 2015, Poilievre won a hard-fought battle, only narrowly defeating Rodgers.

The Conservative candidate captured 46 per cent of the vote over Rodgers, who wasn’t far behind with 43 per cent of the vote.

This election proved to be no different.

In the weeks leading up to the election, the Liberals zeroed in on the riding.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made two appearances in the riding over the last few months. He also headlined a partisan rally for Rodgers, who ran again against Poilievre.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last month, Poilievre said he wasn’t surprised the Liberals were vying for his seat.

“There’s no one in Canada that Justin Trudeau would rather see out of the House of Commons than me,” he said.

“When I quarrel with the government it’s not out of some delight of making them uncomfortable. It’s to constantly inculcate the notion that government is the servant, not master,” he said.

“That we do not show up at work in parliament to kneel down and praise the executive branch.”

— With files from the Canadian Press

