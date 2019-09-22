Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Carleton

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Carleton

Pierre Poilievre of the Conservatives won the newly reintroduced seat in 2015 with 46 per cent of the vote. His Liberal opponent Chris Rodgers wasn’t far behind with 43 per cent and Rodgers will be running against Polievre again as the Liberal nominee.

Candidates

Liberals: Chris Rodgers
Conservatives: Pierre Poilievre (Incumbent)
NDP: Kevin Hua
Green: Gordon Kubanek
PPC: Alain Musende

Carleton is a Conservative riding through and through as the party has held the seat in all but one federal election since its inception in 1867.

The boundaries for the riding extend to Highway 7 in the northwest and to the Ottawa International Airport in the northeast and then to Gregoire Road in the east, Belmeade Road in the southeast, Donnelly Drive in the southwest and Montague Boundary Road in the west.

One of the first ridings created during Confederation it was a part of the political landscape of Ottawa up until 1963 when it was split into and shared with several other ridings. In 2015, the riding was recreated as part of the Fair Representations Act, 2011.

In 2015, the riding saw a heavy voter turnout with 81 per cent of eligible voters hitting the poles.

