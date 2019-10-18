Menu

Governments shouldn’t tell people what not to wear, Trudeau says on Bill 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 1:34 pm
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau won’t call Bill 21 discriminatory
Pressed repeatedly on Thursday on whether he personally found Quebec’s controversial Bill 21 to be “discriminatory,” Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau avoided using that exact word but did say his government would always stand up for the rights of visible and religious minorities.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says governments should not tell people what they should or shouldn’t wear, for religious reasons or otherwise.

However Trudeau still did not specifically say whether he thinks Quebec’s Bill 21 is discriminatory.

Trudeau is campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area today, one of the most seat-rich regions in the country and where more than half the residents are visible minorities.

Bill 21 is Quebec legislation implemented earlier this year that forbids some civil servants to wear religious symbols and clothing.

Trudeau says Quebec residents are challenging the law in court to defend Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms but that he has not “closed the door” to intervening at a later stage.

Leaders’ Debate: Singh pressed on Bill 21 stance
Leaders’ Debate: Singh pressed on Bill 21 stance

He says a federal government must always stand up for fundamental rights and freedoms including women’s rights, minority rights and the freedom of religion.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaLiberal PartyElection CanadaGTABill 21liberal leaderQuebec secularism law
