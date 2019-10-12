Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Election 2019: Last-minute voters’ guide

By Beatrice Britneff and Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 8:00 am
.

Over the course of the 2019 election campaign, the five main party leaders have been crisscrossing the country and making a slew of pitches to voters in a bid to win their support on Oct. 21.

But not everyone has been laser-focused on the election campaign since the writ dropped on Sept. 11. Some Canadians may have just started paying attention to the race or haven’t yet come to a decision ahead of their trek to the polls.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know to vote

If you’re just tuning in, struggling to cut through the noise or feeling torn about how to cast your ballot, don’t panic. We have your quick-and-dirty breakdown of what the major parties are pitching.

This isn’t a comprehensive look at every point in the platforms. For detailed tracking of those promises, check out our Promise Tracker page.

Story continues below advertisement

And remember: Election Day is Oct. 21 — advance polls are open until Oct. 14.

