Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Justin Trudeau to visit Calgary in final stops before election

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:47 pm
Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Calgary Saturday.
Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Calgary Saturday. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Just days before Canadians head to the polls, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making his way to Calgary for a campaign rally.

Trudeau will be speaking at the Magnolia Banquet Hall in the northeast riding of Calgary Skyview, with doors opening at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Canada election: What federal leaders have pledged on the economy

Alberta is considered a tough battleground for the Liberals. The province has been predominantly Conservative in recent elections. In 2015, the Liberals only won four seats in the province.

In the first election as a federal riding in 2015, 46 per cent of voters in Calgary Skyview chose Darshan Kang, then of the Liberal Party, with the Conservative candidate getting 40 per cent of the vote.

Kang resigned from the federal Liberal caucus during a House of Commons investigation that eventually found he harassed a staffer.

Story continues below advertisement

The ​Liberal Party’s Nirmala Naidoo is running for a seat in that riding. She will be going up against Conservative Jagdeep Sahota, the Green Party’s Signe Knutson, New Democrat Gurinder Singh Gill and Harry Dhillon of the People’s Party of Canada. Christian Heritage Party candidate Joseph Alexander, Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada’s Daniel Blanchard and Harprett Singh Dawar of Canada’s Fourth Front are also on the ballot.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made a short visit to the Calgary Skyview riding on Sept. 16.

READ MORE: Word on the Street: What Calgary voters want in a leader in the 2019 federal election

Canada’s federal election will take place on Monday, Oct. 21.

TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection Canadaelection 2019Canada federal electionCalgary SkyviewCampaign RallyJustin Trudeau CalgaryJustin in Calgary
