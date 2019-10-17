Suspect sought in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Dieppe, N.B., nightclub last week.

Olivier Tumba, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault following the shooting on Oct. 9 in the parking lot of Angie’s Show Palace on Champlain Street.

Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

READ MORE: 2 injured in shooting outside Dieppe nightclub: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say two men, ages 32 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the person who fired the shots left the scene by the time police arrived.

Caution tape an a police presence in front of Angie’s nightclub in Dieppe. Codiac RCMP only saying it's an ”ongoing investigation,” and that more details will be sent via news release this morning @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/wKGdjjYYDq — Callum Smith (@smithc902) October 9, 2019

Tumba has now been charged in connection with the investigation. He’s described as 5’9”, 140 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm that says “F.O.A We may not have it all together but together we have it all.”

Police say that if you see Tumba, do not approach him and call police instead.

Anyone with information on Tumba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Callum Smith.