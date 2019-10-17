Suspect sought in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Dieppe, N.B., nightclub last week.
Olivier Tumba, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault following the shooting on Oct. 9 in the parking lot of Angie’s Show Palace on Champlain Street.
New Brunswick RCMP say two men, ages 32 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers say the person who fired the shots left the scene by the time police arrived.
Tumba has now been charged in connection with the investigation. He’s described as 5’9”, 140 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm that says “F.O.A We may not have it all together but together we have it all.”
Police say that if you see Tumba, do not approach him and call police instead.
Anyone with information on Tumba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
With files from Callum Smith.
