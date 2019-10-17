Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 11:01 am
2 people in hospital following shooting outside nightclub in Dieppe, N.B.
WATCH: Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Dieppe, N.B. on Wednesday night. Callum Smith has more.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Dieppe, N.B., nightclub last week.

Olivier Tumba, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault following the shooting on Oct. 9 in the parking lot of Angie’s Show Palace on Champlain Street.

Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

READ MORE: 2 injured in shooting outside Dieppe nightclub: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say two men, ages 32 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the person who fired the shots left the scene by the time police arrived.

Tumba has now been charged in connection with the investigation. He’s described as 5’9”, 140 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm that says “F.O.A We may not have it all together but together we have it all.”

Police say that if you see Tumba, do not approach him and call police instead.

Anyone with information on Tumba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Callum Smith. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPDieppeCodiac Regional RCMPChamplain StreetAngie's Show PalaceOlivier Tumba
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.