Crime

2 injured in shooting outside Dieppe nightclub: N.B. RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 10:56 am
Police tape is seen outside Angie's Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. .
Police tape is seen outside Angie's Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. . Callum Smith/Global News

Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a nightclub in Dieppe, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Angie’s Nightclub at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday

READ MORE: Fire destroys defunct mill in Miramichi, N.B.

Police say arrived to find two men, ages 25 and 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were sent to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officers say the person who fired the shots left the scene by the time police arrived.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after alleged break-and-enter in western New Brunswick: RCMP

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

