2 injured in shooting outside Dieppe nightclub: N.B. RCMP

Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a nightclub in Dieppe, N.B.

Caution tape an a police presence in front of Angie’s nightclub in Dieppe. Codiac RCMP only saying it's an ”ongoing investigation,” and that more details will be sent via news release this morning @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/wKGdjjYYDq — Callum Smith (@smithc902) October 9, 2019

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Angie’s Nightclub at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday

Police say arrived to find two men, ages 25 and 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were sent to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officers say the person who fired the shots left the scene by the time police arrived.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

