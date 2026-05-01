High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg, police caution women

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A man with a history of sexual and violent offending will be released from a Manitoba correctional institution Friday and is considered a high risk to reoffend, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Jason Mark Bard, 35, is expected to live in Winnipeg and could “re-offend in a sexually violent manner” against women, according to the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit, which comprises Winnipeg police and RCMP officers.

Bard is being released after serving a 284-day sentence for a breach of recognizance, police added. He was also said to have “a lengthy criminal record” that includes multiple incarcerations.

He was sentenced to five years in 2015 for a slew of convictions, including sexual assault with a weapon. Police said he attacked and violently sexually assaulted a woman while choking and threatening her.

“The incident was stopped by two strangers who came upon the scene and assisted the victim,” police said.

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He was also sentenced to four years in 2021.

“[In 2021,] Bard and an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution attacked another inmate with a weapon, repeatedly stabbed the inmate which resulted in a collapsed lung and other injuries. The attack was stopped by corrections officers,” the WPS said.

Bard was given a sentence of 135 days following his 2024 conviction for assaulting a police officer.

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“At Stony Mountain Institution, Bard assaulted a corrections officer by spitting in his face,” the news release added.

He has also been convicted of forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, and two counts of uttering threats, according to police. He also had several breaches of probation and failure to comply with recognizance and undertaking.

Upon his release, Bard will have a lifetime weapons prohibition and be subject to an order forcing him to live at a court-approved address. He is also banned from drinking alcohol or consuming other substances and must abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, police said.

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The 35-year-old also must report to probation services and have no communication with previous victims or their immediate family, per the court order, according to the WPS.

“Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable contact directed at Bard will not be tolerated,” police cautioned.

Bard is described by police as five feet three inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, his right hand and his right calf.

His right-hand tattoo says “KRUNK” and on his upper left arm, there is a tattoo of a devil, the WPS said.