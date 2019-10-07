Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after alleged break-and-enter in western New Brunswick: RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:09 pm
Police say someone allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation occurred between the suspect and the homeowner.
Police say someone allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation occurred between the suspect and the homeowner. File/ Global News

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home and discharged a firearm, injuring a person inside.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the home in Jacksontown, north of Woodstock, at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police say someone allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation occurred between the suspect and the homeowner.

“At some point during the incident, a firearm was discharged, resulting in minor injuries to the homeowner,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

Jacob Boucher of Beardsley, N.B., appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

