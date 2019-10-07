Man facing charges after alleged break-and-enter in western New Brunswick: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home and discharged a firearm, injuring a person inside.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the home in Jacksontown, north of Woodstock, at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police say someone allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation occurred between the suspect and the homeowner.

“At some point during the incident, a firearm was discharged, resulting in minor injuries to the homeowner,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

Jacob Boucher of Beardsley, N.B., appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

