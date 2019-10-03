Menu

Crash between tractor trailer, minivan in Bathurst leaves 3 dead

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 8:28 am
Updated October 3, 2019 9:26 am
RCMP in Bathurst, N.B., are investigating a Highway 11 collision that resulted in the death of three women on Thursday.
RCMP in Bathurst, N.B., are investigating a Highway 11 collision that resulted in the death of three women on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Three women have died as a result of a collision between a tractor trailer and a minivan in Bathurst, N.B., on Wednesday night.

New Brunswick RCMP Sgt. Marc Tremblay says the crash along Highway 11 near King Avenue was reported at around 7:30 p.m.

Tremblay says the minivan was travelling northbound when it attempted a U-turn on the highway and collided with the tractor trailer.

Three women, ages 64, 75 and 88, died at the scene. Two other people inside the minivan were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, Tremblay says.

The section of highway was closed as police conducted their investigation, but it has since reopened.

