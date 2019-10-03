Crash between tractor trailer, minivan in Bathurst leaves 3 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Three women have died as a result of a collision between a tractor trailer and a minivan in Bathurst, N.B., on Wednesday night.

New Brunswick RCMP Sgt. Marc Tremblay says the crash along Highway 11 near King Avenue was reported at around 7:30 p.m.

Tremblay says the minivan was travelling northbound when it attempted a U-turn on the highway and collided with the tractor trailer.

Three women, ages 64, 75 and 88, died at the scene. Two other people inside the minivan were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, Tremblay says.

The section of highway was closed as police conducted their investigation, but it has since reopened.

