Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Digby County
An 18-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Digby County Sunday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision in Little Book, N.S., happened just before 8:25 a.m.
Police believe the driver went off the roadway and hit a concrete wall, before striking a residence and causing extensive damage.
The only person inside the home was not injured.
The section of Highway 1 remains closed as police continue their investigation.
