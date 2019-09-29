Canada
September 29, 2019 12:35 pm

Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Digby County

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
An 18-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Digby County Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision in Little Book, N.S., happened just before 8:25 a.m.

Police believe the driver went off the roadway and hit a concrete wall, before striking a residence and causing extensive damage.

The only person inside the home was not injured.

The section of Highway 1 remains closed as police continue their investigation.

