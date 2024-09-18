How Saskatchewan is producing rare earth minerals on a global sale

Send this page to someone via email

According to the provincial government, Saskatchewan is now the first jurisdiction in North America to produce rare earth metals at a commercial scale.

The province said this a major step in securing a global reputation as a rare earth supplier.

As Global News’ Nicole Healey explains, by the end of the year the facility will be producing more than double what it is now.

