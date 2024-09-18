Menu

Canada

How Saskatchewan is producing rare earth minerals on a global sale

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 7:29 pm
WATCH: According to the provincial government, Saskatchewan is now the first jurisdiction in North America to produce rare earth metals at a commercial scale. The province said this a major step in securing a global reputation as a rare earth supplier.
According to the provincial government, Saskatchewan is now the first jurisdiction in North America to produce rare earth metals at a commercial scale.

The province said this a major step in securing a global reputation as a rare earth supplier.

As Global News’ Nicole Healey explains, by the end of the year the facility will be producing more than double what it is now.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

