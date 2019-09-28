Woman charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP have charged a woman following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday.
Just after 12 p.m., police responded to a collision at the intersection of Pinehill Drive and Glendale Drive. An 18-year-old woman was attempting to cross Glendale Drive on the crosswalk at the intersection when an SUV struck her.
Police said the pedestrian was examined by EHS but did not need to be transported to hospital.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
A 71-year-old woman from Beaverbank was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
