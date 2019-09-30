1 dead, 1 seriously injured after early morning crash in Cape Breton

One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton early Monday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to the crash in a community southeast of Sydney at around 3:30 a.m.

Officers reportedly arrived to find a vehicle overturned in the ditch on Hornes Road in the Albert Bridge area.

Police say members of the Mira Road Volunteer Fire Department were already there when officers arrived and were trying to remove two people trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene, police say.

A 26-year-old passenger was sent to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. Police say he is in stable but critical condition.

Two other 25-year-old passengers, both men, escaped the vehicle with minor injuries, according to police.

Police have seized the vehicle and cleared the scene. The cause of the crash currently remains unclear.