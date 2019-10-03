3 men charged following shooting incident near Woodstock: New Brunswick RCMP

Three men have been arrested and charged, with one still being treated in hospital, after shots were fired in a community north of Woodstock, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a 911 call from the home shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a man had attended the residence and allegedly made threats to someone there.
Shots were fired outside the residence, injuring one of the men, who then left in a vehicle with another person.
Officers arrested a 57-year-old man at the scene.
A short time later, police say they located an injured man in Grafton.
The 28-year-old was transported to hospital with serious, but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and was placed under arrest.
He remains in hospital.
Police say a 21-year-old man was also arrested on Grafton Shore Road in connection with the incident.
All three men have been charged and remanded into custody.
Drew Derrah, 28, of Woodstock has been charged with pointing a firearm, 21-year-old Marc Morin of Woodstock has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and 57-year-old Everett Clark of Jacksontown is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The men are scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Monday.
