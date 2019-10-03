3 men charged following shooting incident near Woodstock: New Brunswick RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested and charged, with one still being treated in hospital, after shots were fired in a community north of Woodstock, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a 911 call from the home shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man had attended the residence and allegedly made threats to someone there.

READ MORE: Firefighters knock down blaze at Saint John home

Shots were fired outside the residence, injuring one of the men, who then left in a vehicle with another person.

Officers arrested a 57-year-old man at the scene.

1:59 New Brunswick man charged with animal cruelty to serve half sentence New Brunswick man charged with animal cruelty to serve half sentence

A short time later, police say they located an injured man in Grafton.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old was transported to hospital with serious, but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and was placed under arrest.

He remains in hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man was also arrested on Grafton Shore Road in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Crash between tractor trailer, minivan in Bathurst leaves 3 dead

All three men have been charged and remanded into custody.

Drew Derrah, 28, of Woodstock has been charged with pointing a firearm, 21-year-old Marc Morin of Woodstock has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and 57-year-old Everett Clark of Jacksontown is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The men are scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Monday.