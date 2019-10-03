Firefighters knock down blaze at Saint John home

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday at Upper Westside in Saint John.

The blaze was reported to the fire department at 3:53 a.m., and upon arrival crews were met with very heavy fire; 23 firefighters were on scene.

“It was a fully involved structure. It was two divisions, so it was probably about three hours of firefighting operations to get the bulk of the fire down,” said Platoon Chief Rob Nichol.

The chief said it was a vacant structure, so no one got injured.

Firefighters are still on scene looking for hot spots as the house gets torn down.

Fire investigators were also present to determine the cause of the fire.

Nichol said the investigation is still ongoing.