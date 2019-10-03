Menu

Fire

Firefighters knock down blaze at Saint John home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 3:34 pm
House fire at Upper Westside .
House fire at Upper Westside . Joe Comeau/IAFF Local 771

Saint John Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday at Upper Westside in Saint John.

The blaze was reported to the fire department at 3:53 a.m., and upon arrival crews were met with very heavy fire; 23 firefighters were on scene.

“It was a fully involved structure. It was two divisions, so it was probably about three hours of firefighting operations to get the bulk of the fire down,” said Platoon Chief Rob Nichol.

The chief said it was a vacant structure, so no one got injured.

Firefighters are still on scene looking for hot spots as the house gets torn down.

House fire at Upper Westside
House fire at Upper Westside Joe Comeau/IAFF Local 771

Fire investigators were also present to determine the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Nichol said the investigation is still ongoing.

