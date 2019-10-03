Occupants displaced after Langley house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Langley fire crews were called to a second alarm structure fire early Wednesday night, after receiving several reports of smoke coming from the roof of a home.

The fire appears to have started around 7:30 p.m. in the kitchen area of the house, located on 48th Avenue near 200th Street in Langley.

Flames could be seen shooting out from the rear of the home when fire crews arrived.

The basement unit was severely damaged, and upstairs levels were limited to smoke damage.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Kennedy of Langley City Fire Rescue Service tells Global News one person living in the home’s lower level suffered from smoke inhalation, and was treated at the scene.

Fire officials shut off power and gas to the house, as a precaution.

The home’s occupants were provided with temporary overnight accommodation by the Langley City Fire Rescue Service’s Personal Disaster Assistance (PDA) team.