Man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jewish men appears in London court

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A man charged with the attempted murder of two Jewish men in a stabbing attack in north London earlier this week appeared in court on Friday, according to British media, including the BBC.

Essa Suleiman, 45, is accused of attacking 34-year-old Shloime Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Shine with a knife in Golders Green, an area of London that is home to a large Jewish population.

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Both men were seriously injured during the attack on Wednesday, which was declared a terrorist incident by the London Metropolitan Police, and were treated in hospital.

Suleiman is also accused of attempting to murder Ishmail Hussein in a separate stabbing attack at Hussein’s home in Southwark, south London, the same day of the Golders Green incident.

The suspect has a history of “serious violence and mental health issues,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Wednesday at the attack scene.

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Prosecutors said after targeting Hussein, Suleiman travelled to Golders Green and set his sights on Rand before attacking Shine, adding that both men were easily identifiable as Orthodox Jews by their attire, according to The Guardian.

They said a member of the public, who was not identified in court, witnessed the attack on Shine and attempted to disarm the assailant. Additional charges are being considered against Suleiman in relation to his actions towards the witness, the British outlet reported.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement on Friday, “We have authorised two charges of attempted murder against Essa Suleiman, and one of possession of a knife, after two men were stabbed in Golders Green, north west London, on Wednesday, 29 April.”

“We have also authorised an attempted murder charge in a separate incident involving another man on the same day in a different location,” Ferguson added.

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View image in full screen A man walks past a blocked road after two people were stabbed in the Golders Green neighbourhood in London, which has a large Jewish community, on April 29, 2026. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Hussein and Suleiman had known each other for 20 years, the BBC reported.

Suleiman appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday wearing a grey sweatsuit and spoke only to confirm his name and address. He did not enter any pleas.

The country’s official threat level from terrorism was raised from substantial to severe after Wednesday’s stabbing attack.

Severe is the second-highest rung on a five-point scale. It means intelligence agencies consider an attack highly likely in the next six months.

Following the incident, the U.K. government said that the country is facing an antisemitism emergency and pledged to increase security for Jewish communities after a string of arson attacks and a double stabbing that have sparked fear and anger among Jews.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his government “will do everything in our power to stamp this hatred out.”

Wednesday’s stabbings follow a spate of attacks targeting Jewish sites in north London, including an arson attempt on Finchley Reform Synagogue, the torching of ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity parked in Golders Green in March, an attack on a former Jewish charity building in Hendon, which neighbours Golders Green and a bottle containing “some sort of accelerant” being thrown at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, north west London earlier in April.

–with files from The Associated Press