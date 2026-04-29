Police declare London stabbing attack on Jewish men a terror incident

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Authorities in the U.K. have said a stabbing attack on two Jewish men in north London is being treated as a terror incident and that they are investigating whether the Jewish community was deliberately targeted, terrorism policing Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed from outside Scotland Yard, London’s police headquarters.

The stabbings took place in Golders Green, a London neighbourhood with a significant Jewish population, on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack left two men, aged 34 and 76, hospitalized with knife wounds and that a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect has a history of “serious violence and mental health issues,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said at the scene, adding, “My first thoughts are with the two British Jews, who were attacked whilst going about their daily lives, which they should be able to do freely and safely in their own local community.”

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“I also want to pay tribute to my officers, who were on the scene within a few minutes, and whose actions undoubtedly prevented further injury and saved lives,” he continued.

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Police said they are investigating whether the stabbing was connected to a recent arson attack on several ambulances owned by the Jewish-run charity Hatzolah, also in Golders Green and on synagogues and other Jewish sites in the British capital.

View image in full screen A man walks past a blocked road after two people were stabbed in Golders Green neighbourhood, which has a large Jewish community, in London, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Politicians and Jewish leaders have condemned the violent incident.

“Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack was “appalling” and thanked emergency services for their swift response to the incident, including volunteers from Hatzolah and Shomrim, the former being the ambulance service whose vehicles were set on fire in a previous antisemitic incident in Golders Green.

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Shomrim is an independent, volunteer Jewish civilian patrol organization operating in major global cities, including London, New York and Toronto.

Shomrim said a suspect “was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.” It said the suspect was detained by Shomrim members and arrested by police, who used a stun gun on him.

— This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

— with files from The Associated Press