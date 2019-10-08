Menu

Canada

Firefighters respond to blaze at mill in Miramichi, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 9:51 am
Firefighters in Miramichi, N.B., battle a blaze at the Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Oct. 7, 2019. .
Firefighters in Miramichi, N.B., battle a blaze at the Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Oct. 7, 2019.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at a defunct mill in Miramichi, N.B., through the evening hours of Monday into Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear when the fire was first reported. It occurred at the Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Jane Street, which has been closed since 2013.

Videos and photos posted on Facebook and Twitter showed firefighters battling the fire.

Miramichi Fire Department Chief Tony Lloyd was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

More to come

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireMIRAMICHIJane StreetMiramichi fireMiramichi Lumber ProductsMiramichi Lumber Products fireTony Lloyd
