Firefighters respond to blaze at mill in Miramichi, N.B.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at a defunct mill in Miramichi, N.B., through the evening hours of Monday into Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear when the fire was first reported. It occurred at the Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Jane Street, which has been closed since 2013.

Members currently operating at a commercial structure fire, Jane St. pic.twitter.com/McasCeOCiZ — Miramichi Professional Firefighters IAFF L5087 (@MiramichiF) October 8, 2019

Videos and photos posted on Facebook and Twitter showed firefighters battling the fire.

Miramichi Fire Department Chief Tony Lloyd was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

