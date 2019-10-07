Irving Oil charged a year after refinery explosion in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Three charges have been laid against Irving companies in connection with last year’s explosion at a Saint John refinery.

WorkSafeNB says one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act was laid against Irving Oil Limited and two charges were laid against the employer, Irving Oil Refining GP.

The charges were laid on Oct. 1.

As many as 3,000 workers were at the refinery during Thanksgiving weekend last year when the explosion shook the historic port city.

Saint John residents described feeling an explosion at about 10:15 a.m. local time at Irving’s refinery on the city’s east side.

A malfunction in the refinery’s diesel-treating unit, where sulphur is removed from diesel fuel, is believed to have been the cause of the explosion.

At least four people were treated for minor injuries directly after the incident. Most of the facility was shut down for major maintenance, and nearly all the workers were contractors working on the turnaround.

The Irving Oil refinery employs about 1,400 people and is the largest in Canada. It produces more than 320,000 barrels of finished energy products every day, with more than half going the northeastern U.S.