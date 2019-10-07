Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Irving Oil charged a year after refinery explosion in Saint John

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 11:15 am
Cause of Irving Oil refinery explosion remains unknown
WATCH (Nov. 16, 2018): More than a month after an explosion and fire shut down Saint John's Irving Oil refinery, we still don't know what caused the blast.

Three charges have been laid against Irving companies in connection with last year’s explosion at a Saint John refinery.

WorkSafeNB says one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act was laid against Irving Oil Limited and two charges were laid against the employer, Irving Oil Refining GP.

The charges were laid on Oct. 1.

READ MORE: ‘We’re very grateful’ — No serious injuries following explosion at Saint John refinery

As many as 3,000 workers were at the refinery during Thanksgiving weekend last year when the explosion shook the historic port city.

Saint John residents described feeling an explosion at about 10:15 a.m. local time at Irving’s refinery on the city’s east side.

A malfunction in the refinery’s diesel-treating unit, where sulphur is removed from diesel fuel, is believed to have been the cause of the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement
Saint John mayor calling for meeting with industrial partners after explosion
Saint John mayor calling for meeting with industrial partners after explosion

At least four people were treated for minor injuries directly after the incident. Most of the facility was shut down for major maintenance, and nearly all the workers were contractors working on the turnaround.

READ MORE: Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The Irving Oil refinery employs about 1,400 people and is the largest in Canada. It produces more than 320,000 barrels of finished energy products every day, with more than half going the northeastern U.S.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeNew BrunswickSaint JohnIrving OilWorkSafeNBRefinery ExplosionOccupational Health and Safety ActIrving Oil Explosionport cityIrving Oil chargesIrving Oil charges laidIrving Oil LimitedSaint John explosion
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.