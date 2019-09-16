Irving Oil earns naming rights of new Saint John field house

One of New Brunswick’s largest companies has struck a deal that will see the new Saint John field house bear its name.

The new name for the $27-million, 127,000-square-foot facility – now known as the Irving Oil Field House – was officially unveiled Monday.

“At Irving Oil, we see great value in new and innovative partnerships with organizations that share our company’s goal of building strong, thriving communities,” said Ian Whitcomb, president of Irving Oil, in a press release.

READ MORE: Saint John Field House to open in stages beginning Sept. 3

The facility will come equipped with two artificial turf surfaces, a walking track, a fitness centre, child-care and after-school programs as well as services for Canadian newcomers.

All of it will be operated by the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

“This is a monumental day for the field house project, and for our surrounding communities,” said Bill MacMackin, president of the project committee.

“The Irving Oil Field House will deliver a worldclass experience for members while leaving a lasting positive impact on all the young people the facility will support.”

WATCH: Saint John Field House will ‘stand on its own two feet’ financially

The facility is located in east Saint John and some areas of the building are already operational.

It’s expected that the full facility will open later this fall.