October 8, 2018 10:16 am
Updated: October 8, 2018 11:16 am

Explosion reported at Irving Oil refinery in Saint John

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A fire raged at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick on Monday morning after a reported explosion.

There have been several reports of an explosion and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John’s east end.

Irving Oil confirmed Monday morning that a “major incident” occurred and they are actively assessing the situation.

Saint John resident Doug Bruce said he was about five or six kilometres away from the refinery at the time of the explosion.

“It felt like a truck had run into the building I was in,” Bruce told Global News.

WATCH: Explosion reported at Irving Oil in New Brunswick

He said he heard emergency vehicles heading toward the scene, but didn’t say how many.

The Saint John Police Force is asking motorists to avoid the area.

–With files from Rebecca Joseph.

 

