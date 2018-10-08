Explosion reported at Irving Oil refinery in Saint John
There have been several reports of an explosion and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John’s east end.
Irving Oil confirmed Monday morning that a “major incident” occurred and they are actively assessing the situation.
Saint John resident Doug Bruce said he was about five or six kilometres away from the refinery at the time of the explosion.
“It felt like a truck had run into the building I was in,” Bruce told Global News.
He said he heard emergency vehicles heading toward the scene, but didn’t say how many.
The Saint John Police Force is asking motorists to avoid the area.
–With files from Rebecca Joseph.
