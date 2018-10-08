Explosion reported at Irving Oil refinery in Saint John

There have been several reports of an explosion and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John’s east end.

Residents report major explosion at Irving Oil Refinery around 10 this morning. This shot from the other side of the Courtney Bay Causeway some distance away @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/3I4t0xVFXV — Andrew Cromwell (@Andrew_GlobalSJ) October 8, 2018

Thick black smoke filling the sky in Saint John after reported explosion, fire @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/8oG86H07Y5 — Callum Smith (@smithc902) October 8, 2018

Irving Oil confirmed Monday morning that a “major incident” occurred and they are actively assessing the situation.

We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available. — Irving Oil (@irvingoil) October 8, 2018

Saint John resident Doug Bruce said he was about five or six kilometres away from the refinery at the time of the explosion.

“It felt like a truck had run into the building I was in,” Bruce told Global News.

He said he heard emergency vehicles heading toward the scene, but didn’t say how many.

The Saint John Police Force is asking motorists to avoid the area.

The following streets are closed: Loch Lomond at Commerce, Grandview at Champlain, Grandview at Bayside, and Loch Lomond at Macdonald. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) October 8, 2018

–With files from Rebecca Joseph.