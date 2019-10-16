Police investigating after fatality suspends service on GO Transit’s Barrie line

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are investigating after a fatality suspended service on GO Transit’s Barrie line on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from GO Transit’s Barrie line, a track has reopened to allow trains to pass from Union Station to Barrie’s Allandale Waterfront station. Delays are possible at Maple station, depending on the police investigation.

Previously, service had been suspended from the Maple station to Barrie due to the fatality.

The investigation is ongoing but a track has reopened to allow trains to go through. The Union Station 17:05 – Allandale Waterfront GO 18:51 #GOtrain is estimated to leave at 17:30 making all stops north. This train may encounter delays at Maple GO depending investigation. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) October 16, 2019

“It was just after 3 o’clock on the Barrie line as a train was leaving King Station, heading toward Maple Station. They unfortunately struck someone on the rails,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

“There’s a crossing at Kirby Road, and this fatality happened near the crossing.”

Story continues below advertisement

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Blair Steer said investigators and the Coroner are on scene.

“The call came in at 3:05 p.m. today,” Steer said. “A male deceased was found near the tracks.”

According to Steer, the death is not being investigated as suspicious.

“We recognize that this was a really unfortunate thing to happen,” Scott Money, another Metrolinx spokesperson, told Global News. “At this point, we don’t know the cause, but either way, it’s a tragedy.”

Money said there may be some residual delays after service is fully restored.

“A lot of trains are going to be backed up at Union and backed up north of Maple, where we’re going southbound,” he said.

1:31 SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver