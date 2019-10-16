Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after fatality suspends service on GO Transit’s Barrie line

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 5:03 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 5:58 pm
Go Transit has suspended its service from its Maple station to Barrie as a result of a fatality that occurred Wednesday afternoon, a Metrolinx spokesperson confirmed.
Go Transit has suspended its service from its Maple station to Barrie as a result of a fatality that occurred Wednesday afternoon, a Metrolinx spokesperson confirmed. File / 900 CHML

York Regional Police are investigating after a fatality suspended service on GO Transit’s Barrie line on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from GO Transit’s Barrie line, a track has reopened to allow trains to pass from Union Station to Barrie’s Allandale Waterfront station. Delays are possible at Maple station, depending on the police investigation.

Previously, service had been suspended from the Maple station to Barrie due to the fatality.

“It was just after 3 o’clock on the Barrie line as a train was leaving King Station, heading toward Maple Station. They unfortunately struck someone on the rails,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

“There’s a crossing at Kirby Road, and this fatality happened near the crossing.”

READ MORE: 13-year-old boy driving SUV causes multi-vehicle collision in North York, police watchdog investigating

Story continues below advertisement

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Blair Steer said investigators and the Coroner are on scene.

“The call came in at 3:05 p.m. today,” Steer said. “A male deceased was found near the tracks.”

According to Steer, the death is not being investigated as suspicious.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Oakville: Halton police

“We recognize that this was a really unfortunate thing to happen,” Scott Money, another Metrolinx spokesperson, told Global News. “At this point, we don’t know the cause, but either way, it’s a tragedy.”

Money said there may be some residual delays after service is fully restored.

“A lot of trains are going to be backed up at Union and backed up north of Maple, where we’re going southbound,” he said.

SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
MetrolinxGO TransitBarrie newsBarrie TransitGO Transit BarrieGo Barrie StationGo Maple StationUnion Station Go
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.