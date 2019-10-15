Child injured after crash involving minivan and GO bus in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a child has been seriously injured after a minivan crashed into the side of a GO bus in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said a child was taken to a trauma centre with serious injures.

Investigators said a propane tanker was also involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with Metrolinx, said there were no passengers on board the GO bus and that the bus driver involved is assisting police.

There are no bus trip cancellations, the spokesperson said.

TRAFFIC ALERT – PI collision Finch Ave W and Dufferin St., large truck involved. Intersection is now closed. Plan alternates. 1987117 @trafficservices ^ma — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2019

