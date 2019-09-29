Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Oakville: Halton police
A A
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train early Sunday morning in Oakville, Ont.
They say police were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. to railroad tracks in the area of Fourth Line and Speers Road.
The police collision reconstruction unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, while GO special constables also went to the scene and helped with the investigation.
READ MORE: One dead after being hit by GO train south of Barrie
Police did not release the identity of the pedestrian.
They ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.