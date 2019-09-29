Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Oakville: Halton police

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train early Sunday morning in Oakville, Ont.

They say police were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. to railroad tracks in the area of Fourth Line and Speers Road.

The police collision reconstruction unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, while GO special constables also went to the scene and helped with the investigation.

Police did not release the identity of the pedestrian.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.