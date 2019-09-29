Canada
September 29, 2019 11:25 am
Updated: September 29, 2019 11:29 am

Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Oakville: Halton police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Oakville Sunday morning, police said.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train early Sunday morning in Oakville, Ont.

They say police were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. to railroad tracks in the area of Fourth Line and Speers Road.

The police collision reconstruction unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, while GO special constables also went to the scene and helped with the investigation.

READ MORE: One dead after being hit by GO train south of Barrie

Police did not release the identity of the pedestrian.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
GO Train Crash
GO train fatal
halton police
Halton Region
Halton Regional Police
Metrolinx
Oakville
Oakville Fatal Crash
Oakville GO train
pedestrian killed
Pedestrian Struck

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.