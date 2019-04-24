One dead after being hit by GO train south of Barrie

Innisfil, Ont. – Police are investigating after a GO Transit train struck and killed a pedestrian south of Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday.

It happened during the evening rush hour in Innisfil, about 10 kilometres southeast of Barrie.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after hit by Go Transit bus in Hamilton

South Simcoe police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim have been released, as authorities are still in the process of notifying their family.

READ MORE: Person killed after being hit by GO Train in Agincourt

A spokeswoman for Metrolinx, the provincial agency that operates GO Transit, says service was suspended on the Barrie line for about two and a half hours while the scene was cleared.

Anne Marie Aikins says the agency’s policy requires that the crew involved in such an incident must be taken off duty immediately.

“We deal with 12, 15 fatalities a year, so we have – sadly – very well-tuned processes in place,” said Aikins.

WATCH: GO Train car catches fire in Distillery District